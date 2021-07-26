Glass Recycling Company Begins £1.2M Upgrade at Cwmbran Depot

Glass recycling company Recresco has commenced an impressive front end upgrade program at its Cwmbran depot. The project which represents an overall investment of around £1.2M, will be part funded by a Welsh Economic Futures grant awarded to the company last year.

Work which commenced in June, is expected to be completed next month and represents a significant commitment from the business to the Cwmbran community, providing employment opportunities while supporting the region’s bid to reduce waste and improve recycling rates.

Recresco, which is the largest glass recycler in Wales, reprocesses glass from commercial and residential collections from Torfaen Council and across the country, and supplies glass cullet to a number of high profile businesses including locally based Knauf Insulation for the manufacture of glass wool insulation. The company also exports high quality glass cullet to Spain, Portugal and Italy for the creation of new glass bottles.

The upgrade includes new state of the art sorting equipment from Impact Air Systems, Goudsmit and others, plus bespoke material handling equipment designed specifically for glass products. It is expected the upgrade program will increase output by as much as 30% once complete.

Cwmbran Depot Manager, Kevin Edwards said of the upgrade