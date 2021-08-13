Glas Cymru Seeks New Independent Members

Glas Cymru, the parent company formed for the purpose of owning, financing and managing Welsh Water, is recruiting new, independent members to hold its Board of Directors to account and help ensure high standards of corporate governance.

Glas Cymru members meet at least twice a year, including at the company’s Annual General Meeting, and receive regular updates about the work Welsh Water does, helping ensure the board of directors are running the company as they should. The membership works to high standards of corporate governance and draws on the varied professional expertise of a committed, high calibre group of individuals.

Nicola Williams, Company Secretary of Welsh Water said:

“Our members provide a vital scrutiny and governance role to our organisation. This is a really great opportunity to shape the work of one of Wales’ flagship companies, to gain an insight into the complex world of the water industry and to help Glas Cymru be even more effective for the benefit of our customers. As the only not-for-profit water company in England and Wales, we’re searching for energetic, enthusiastic people with diverse ages, skills, backgrounds and experiences, to hold our Board of Directors to account and help us to serve our communities in the best way we can. You don’t need to be an expert in the water sector – just committed to the success of this vital industry in our communities.”

The company is particularly keen to hear from applicants for membership from parts of its supply area that are currently under-represented, including Newport (Gwent), the Valleys, Hereford, Ceredigion, Wrexham and Cheshire. Applications close on Wednesday, 8 September 2021. Details of what the role involves and how to apply can be found, here:https://corporate.dwrcymru.com/en/about-us/governance/our-members/become-a-member