Giant Hamster Wheel and Stop-Motion Exhibits Among New Additions at Xplore!

Visitors to a popular Wrexham tourist attraction can now generate electricity on a human-sized hamster wheel as well as delve into the mind of an ancient Greek mathematician.

As part of a £120,000 investment, Xplore! Science Discovery Centre, on Henblas Street, has introduced three new science exhibits to take a starring role alongside its current roster of 80 displays.

The new permanent installations feature a human-sized hamster wheel able to generate electricity through movement, encouraging visitors to be more environmentally conscious by demonstrating the power requirements of everyday objects.

In addition, the North Wales science centre aims to showcase a more creative avenue into STEM through the introduction of a stop-motion animation table – the first of its kind for Xplore!.

This interactive display allows guests to adopt the role of a filmmaker by developing their own stories using objects and figurines.

Visitors will also have access to an Archimedes spiral, which features the screw mechanism designed by the ancient Greek mathematician to propel a ball upwards before it speedily travels down again.

From conducting background research to purchasing the latest interactive STEM displays, the installation of all three exhibits has been made possible using the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The new additions were chosen following a series of consultations with UK-based specialists Science Projects and Whitefire.

Xplore!’s education officer Jennifer Hough said:

“We are always looking for ways to engage with our visitors, and I believe our most recent additions bring scientific concepts to life like never before. “Not only are the new installations the first of their kind for us here at Xplore! but they are currently the only exhibits of their kind in North Wales. “They truly highlight the varied world of STEM and appeal to all audiences.”

Alongside the extra displays, visitors will find the centre has refreshed its look by re- re-introducing fan favourites.

Jennifer continued:

“We want to cater to both regular and first-time guests so adopting a mixture of familiar and never seen before exhibits will help us achieve that. “Overall, we hope the changes will inspire all our visitors to see the fun and innovative side of STEM.”