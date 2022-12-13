Gethin Achieves TV Advert Fame as a Welsh Apprenticeship Ambassador

Welsh speaking apprentice plumber Gethin Evans is now well known across Wales after featuring in a television advert for S4C promoting apprenticeships.

Due to his passion for the Welsh language and apprenticeships, Gethin, 33, from Aberystwyth, has been appointed as an Apprenticeship Ambassador for a second year by Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and the National Training Federation of Wales (NTfW).

Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol leads the development of Welsh medium and bilingual education and training in the post-compulsory sector in Wales and the NTfW represents work-based learning providers across Wales.

Gethin, who works for AHE (Aber Heating Engineers), hopes to complete his Level 3 Apprenticeship in Plumbing and Heating through City & Guilds, delivered by Hyfforddiant Ceredigion Training, this summer.

In his ambassadorial role, he promotes Welsh language and bilingual apprenticeships at every opportunity, including being involved in the advert for S4C. The advert gave him national exposure as it was broadcast during the half-time interval during live coverage of a Wales football match.

He has taken part in Instagram takeovers organised by Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and the NTfW during which he speaks about apprenticeships and his job, often in a fun and engaging way.

“I tell people that you don’t have to be a school leaver to do an apprenticeship,” said Gethin, who quit a job in printing after 12 years to seek another career to support his family. “I’m a perfect example of that. “I love my job as a plumber and feel I have found my home at AHE who are very supportive of progression and a good company to work for. I am enjoying my apprenticeship because I am learning new skills and there are three of us who have progressed from a Foundation Apprenticeship together and we bounce ideas off each other. “It’s really important that there are opportunities to do apprenticeships bilingually wherever possible. Apprenticeships are brilliant because there is no better way to learn your trade than in the workplace.”

In the past year, he has advanced to working on bigger projects, has his own works van and enjoys being on call because it enhances his experience and skills having to resolve a variety of plumbing and heating problems alone.

Gethin was responsible for persuading long-time friend and former printing colleague Sion Jones from Aberystwyth to take up an apprenticeship. Sion is now thriving as a carpenter and has joined Gethin in becoming an Apprenticeship Ambassador.

Annabel Cooper, an assessor at Hyfforddiant Ceredigion Training, nominated him as an Apprenticeship Ambassador.

“Gethin is progressing really well and is very enthusiastic about the Welsh language and his apprenticeship,” she said. “He has demonstrated that you can successfully change your career at any point in your life with the support of an apprenticeship.”

Lisa Mytton, the NTfW’s strategic director, said:

“Many workplaces are becoming more bilingual, so completing an apprenticeship bilingually or in Welsh can increase an individual’s confidence to work in both languages and their employability. “Our Apprenticeship Ambassadors are excellent role models for apprenticeships, highlighting the benefits of learning and working bilingually in the workplace.”

Elin Williams, from the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, said:

“This is the third year running that we have appointed ambassadors for the apprenticeship sector, and we think this is a vital tool in showing people that it is possible to continue with your bilingual learning through the apprenticeship route. “With the Welsh Governments target to reach one million Welsh speakers by 2050, it has never been more important to develop your bilingual skills and increase your employability prospects.”

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

To find out more about apprenticeship opportunities go to Careers Wales https://careerswales.gov.wales/apprenticeships or telephone 0800 028 4844.