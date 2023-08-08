German Kitchen Retailer Opens New Cardiff Showroom Space

A new 2,000 sq. ft kitchen showroom from German kitchen retailer, Kutchenhaus, has opened in Queens Arcade shopping centre in Cardiff.

Taking place across Friday 28th and Saturday 29th July, Kutchenhaus Cardiff welcomed VIP guests through its doors to enjoy freshly prepared food, drinks and live music whilst exploring the new space.

The new showroom is owned by Shahab Bari, a kitchen expert with 13 years’ experience.

In 2018, Shahab opened Kutchenhaus’ first Cardiff showroom in Queens Arcade, and has now upsized to accommodate his growth ambitions, relocating in favour of a new, spacious showroom in the shopping centre.

Also the proud owner of a standout space in Swansea, the new Cardiff location features 10 kitchen displays, premium appliances, and products such as Fulgor Milano ovens and downdraft BORA extractor hobs.

Kutchenhaus Cardiff will also be recruiting three members of staff, including a kitchen designer, an admin professional and showroom personnel.

As a part of nobilia, Europe’s leading kitchen manufacturer, Kutchenhaus creates affordable kitchens that are skilfully engineered and beautifully designed.

Shahab commented:

“We’re very proud to open a bigger and better kitchen showroom in Cardiff. Our new space is first class, showcasing the latest in kitchen design and innovation. “It’s somewhere our customers can really start to dream, and work with us to design their ideal kitchen. We’re now welcoming people in for initial chats and helping them see what their new space could look like.” He continued: “Our business plan has always been to open three showrooms so, with the new Cardiff space and our Swansea showroom open, we’re performing against our objectives. Our goal is to open a West Wales showroom in the near future to complete the three.”

Paul Lee, head of marketing, Kutchenhaus commented:

“It’s testament to Shahab’s drive to open this larger, improved space in Cardiff, which we’re sure customers will love. “A number of our latest kitchen styles are on display in the showroom, alongside leading appliance brands. Shahab and his team of experts will walk customers through the entire Kutchenhaus experience and ensure that the end result is a kitchen they’re delighted with.”

For more information and to speak with the Kutchenhaus Cardiff team, please email [email protected] or call 0292 023 5562