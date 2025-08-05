Geophysics Company Targets Growth as It Launches New North Wales HQ

Borehole geophysics technology leader Robertson Geo has officially opened its new headquarters, bringing all UK operations under one roof and marking a major step in the company’s continued expansion.

The move to Tre Morfa Enterprise Park in Conwy from sites in Deganwy and Llandudno follows sustained growth for the award-winning business, which serves customers in more than 160 countries and operates from additional bases in the US and Hong Kong.

The new 20,500 square-foot facility features a purpose-built manufacturing facility, modern offices, a training hub, and a world-class calibration centre that will serve as a standard-setter for the markets they support — including the renewables, geotechnical, offshore wind, mining, energy, and environmental sectors.

The interior has Japanese and Welsh influences including Bonsai trees, slate from local quarries, a Kaizen ‘ideas wall’ and bespoke, tailored details marrying industry and contemporary design.

The firm plans to expand further within the park to accommodate its growing Robertson Geo Services team.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director Simon Garantini welcomed guests and thanked partners and staff:

“It’s emotional leaving our previous premises after more than 45 years, but this move marks the start of an exciting new chapter. “The new headquarters gives us the space and facilities to realise our ambitions, collaborate more effectively, and continue innovating at the forefront of our industry. “Our team has grown, international demand is increasing — especially in the US and Asia — and we’re now well-positioned to steadily double both our headcount and sales revenue.”

The new HQ will also be home to the RG Academy, a global training centre to host bespoke programmes and welcome delegates from across the borehole geophysical and petrophysical logging arena to North Wales.

Guests at the event included Cllr Emily Owen, Deputy Leader of Conwy County Council, Bangor Aberconwy MP Claire Hughes, and senior representatives from OYO Corporation of Japan, Robertson Geo’s majority shareholder.

At the event, Hirofumi Amano, President and CEO of OYO Corporation, presented Simon with a framed copy of The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai.

He said:

“This is a very big, beautiful building and will be a wonderful place to work for everyone at Robertson Geo. “The picture we presented is a symbol of this company – how the crew and the boat will sail into the blue ocean and expand their horizons. We look forward to visiting again soon.”

Claire Hughes MP said the commitment of Robertson GEO to Conwy was a boost for the local economy:

“This is a hugely impressive development for the area and a great example of a business with global reach choosing to invest in North Wales. “With the company creating highly skilled jobs, exporting worldwide, and now training the next generation here in Conwy, it’s a win for the whole region. That it coincides with the Year of Wales and Japan makes it even more special.”

Cllr Owen added:

“This is really exciting for the area. To have a company making such strides globally and choosing to remain rooted in Conwy is fantastic – it’s creating skilled jobs, supporting our economy, and flying the flag for Wales.”

Emily Gleaves, Director of Abundant Properties, oversaw the build alongside MD Interior Fitout Specialists. Both based in Wirral, they collaborate on projects nationwide.