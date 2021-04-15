Geldards Strengthens Corporate Team with New Appointments

Leading law firm Geldards LLP has grown its Corporate team at the firm’s head office in Cardiff with the appointment of three new solicitors.

Geldards’ Corporate team has a strong reputation in the marketplace for savvy commercial understanding of corporate transactions. The team specialises in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital, corporate finance and joint ventures as well as advice on statutory and regulatory compliance.

Bringing new expertise to the team in corporate transactions is Partner Alex Butler, whose previous experience working at top tier law firms, and most recently in the legal team for a global business services provider, has given him a wide breadth of knowledge of mergers and acquisitions, equity investments and corporate finance.

Alex also specialises in advising UK and international clients on corporate restructuring exercises as well as a variety of joint venture and shareholder agreements.

Boosting the banking and finance expertise of the team is Ewelina Wagiel, an experienced banking and finance lawyer who has been appointed as an Associate.

Prior to joining Geldards, Ewelina worked in the Banking and International Finance Department of CMS Cameron McKenna and in the banking team of Blake Morgan LLP focusing on large-scale cross-border and domestic financial transactions, real estate financing, investment and mezzanine financing, project finance, refinancing and acquisition finance.

Joe Rogers joins the team as Corporate Solicitor bringing expertise on a variety of corporate matters including acquisitions and disposals, banking transactions, corporate governance issues, joint ventures and company secretarial tasks.

Andrew Morris Partner commented: