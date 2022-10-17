GCRE Invites Supply Chain Partners to Meet the Buyer

The Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) is inviting prospective supply chain partners and suppliers to meet the buyer and find out more about contracts expected to be worth in the region of £250 million.

Details of the market engagement event have been published on the Welsh Government’s procurement portal Sell2Wales:

Date: Wednesday 2 November 2022

Time: 1:30pm

Location: City Hall, Cardiff

A formal procurement process (or processes) for the major infrastructure project is expected to commence in early 2023. This may potentially include works associated with passive rail systems (including but not limited to permanent way, overhead line electrification, civils works etc), active rail systems (including but not limited to signalling, SCADA, power and telecoms), fencing, depot and buildings related requirements along with the bulk purchase of materials.

Kelly Warburton, Chief Commercial Officer for GCRE said: