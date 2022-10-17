GCRE Invites Supply Chain Partners to Meet the Buyer

The Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) is inviting prospective supply chain partners and suppliers to meet the buyer and find out more about contracts expected to be worth in the region of £250 million.
Details of the market engagement event have been published on the Welsh Government’s procurement portal Sell2Wales:
- Date: Wednesday 2 November 2022
- Time: 1:30pm
- Location: City Hall, Cardiff
A formal procurement process (or processes) for the major infrastructure project is expected to commence in early 2023. This may potentially include works associated with passive rail systems (including but not limited to permanent way, overhead line electrification, civils works etc), active rail systems (including but not limited to signalling, SCADA, power and telecoms), fencing, depot and buildings related requirements along with the bulk purchase of materials.
Kelly Warburton, Chief Commercial Officer for GCRE said:
“This is an invitation to those interested in being part of the wider team that will deliver this transformational project. We’re beginning early consultation with prospective suppliers about the opportunities, to discuss current thinking and set out our plans to deliver a modern and dynamic test facility for international rail innovation with leading-edge research and development facilities.
“GCRE has the potential to transform the railway industry in the UK and we want the supply chain to be part of this with a real focus on collaboration and a genuine sense of partnership. From local contractors to major tier one industry partners, there will be plenty of opportunities to engage and be part of our journey. Beginning the discussions now will help suppliers to introduce themselves to our team and understand the opportunities available.”