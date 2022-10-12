Gareth Thomas Joins Hodge as New Chief People Officer

Gareth Thomas has joined Hodge’s Executive team as its chief people officer.

Gareth is the former director of people and organisational development at charity Brandon Trust, HR director at Arriva Trains Wales and head of HR and Business Change at Royal Mail Group.

A fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development, Gareth will lead all People Services at Hodge, ensuring the bank develops its employment proposition to become one of the leading employers in Wales enabling its people to continue delivering excellent products and customer service.

Hodge is a purpose-led company ultimately owned 79% by a charity the Hodge Foundation, and also very forward thinking when it comes to Environmental, Social and Governance standards.

This is also where Gareth will lead, ensuring Hodge colleagues are supported, and enjoy an inclusive and stimulating workplace helping them develop both personally and professionally.

Gareth said of his appointment:

“It’s great to be joining Hodge at an exciting time of development within the bank. It has ambitious plans for the coming years in all product areas, so it’s vital we look after the amazing team we have in order to achieve that, as well as ensuring we have the right people joining us in future. “I am passionate about Hodge’s purpose, so to now be part of a team so synonymous with the financial services heritage of Wales is really great.”

Dave Landen, CEO of Hodge, said:

“Gareth’s CV speaks for itself. He has worked at a senior level in some of Wales and the UK’s top companies, and we are thrilled to have him here with us at Hodge. “Hodge has changed a lot since the pandemic, with many of our colleagues now working flexibly from different parts of the UK. Gareth and his team’s job now is key to ensuring we all work as one organisation to achieve our ambitious goals.”

Born in London to Welsh parents, Gareth moved back to Wales for University and, after his studies, settled down in Cardiff with his wife, Emma and two boys, Harri and Rhys. He is a keen cyclist and avid rugby fan and coach of Llanishen RFC’s under 16s side.