Gareth Bale’s PAR 59 Golf Bar Confirms Bigger City Centre Site

Wales and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has announced a new city centre location for his yet-to-open bar, restaurant and mini-golf concept Par 59.; the venue will open in Spring 2022 at the 23,000 sq ft site of the former Liquid / Life nightclub in St Mary Street.

The concept is the result of a partnership between Bale’s company Elevens Group LTD and The DEPOT, one of Wales’ most successful, independent entertainment brands.

As a result, Par 59 is now recruiting for General Managers, Assistant Managers, Marketing & Sales, and General Bar Staff.

When Par 59 was originally announced, the plan was for the venue to be based in the 18,000 sq ft basement of the Capitol Shopping Centre in the city centre; draft plans indicated two adults-only, mini-golf courses, two large bar and dining rooms, and two independent street food kitchens.

After facing a number of delays due to the Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent restrictions, work on the original site stalled. But when a new, larger, city centre premises came to the market, the Par 59 team decided to scale up their ambitions.

With the extra 5,000 sq ft they have acquired at the new site; they will add another mini golf course – taking the venue from two 12-hole courses up to three 9-hole courses which are currently being built by local company Wild Creations. A new billiards room will also be based on the second floor.

Nick Saunders, founder and Managing Director of The DEPOT, explained

“The last 18 months have been a huge challenge, and the delays have been stressful and frustrating, putting all of our original plans back by almost two years. However, we are committed to Par 59, and really looking forward to the final push as we prepare to open.”

Cardiff-based Paramount Interiors has been contracted for the £1.2m fit out scheme, including an extensive M&E package.

Richard Jones, Managing Director at Paramount Interiors, commented:

“Par 59 is a unique addition to Cardiff’s iconic St Marys Street, and it’s a pleasure to be appointed on such an exciting scheme. Despite coming up against challenges whilst trying to move this project forward during the midst of Covid-19, the whole project team now look forward to successfully delivering Par 59 in time for people to enjoy come Spring next year.”

Wales star Gareth added,

“I’m delighted to be working with a group of independent Welsh businesses to finally bring Par 59 to Cardiff. For me, it’s all about creating safe, fun environments where people can enjoy something a bit different, play golf, and meet with friends.”

Par 59 marks a second step into the hospitality sector for the star footballer, following on from the opening of Elevens Bar & Grill in Cardiff in 2017.