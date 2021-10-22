Leading Welsh Employers Recognised for Supporting Staff Financial Wellbeing

Three leading Moneyworks Wales employer partners have been recognised with a national award for their work to improve the financial wellbeing of staff.

Admiral, Cardiff Council and Merthyr Valleys Homes have each received a Credit Unions of Wales Payroll Partner Award after showing an outstanding commitment to helping staff manage their money better.

All three employers are partnered with Moneyworks Wales, the payroll perk that allows staff to save or borrow direct from salary with their credit union.

Heather John, Benefits Officer at Admiral, which was named Payroll Partner (Private Sector) 2021, said the pandemic had demonstrated the importance of the Moneyworks Wales scheme.

She said:

“We are actively doing this for our employees to encourage them to save and borrow responsibly and make them more financially aware and prepared for the future. “It has been particularly important during the last 18 months of Covid because staff are able to build a financial safety net to help them through any difficulties and we want them to continue this sound financial habit in the future.”

Cardiff Council was named Payroll Partner (Public Sector) 2021 for helping 1,500 staff and tenants to take better control of their finances.

Cllr Chris Weaver, Cabinet Member for Finance at Cardiff Council said:

“The payroll deduction scheme is a vital benefit for staff because it’s an ethical way to save and an affordable way to borrow. “It’s such an easy way to put money aside for those bumpy financial moments and to borrow a manageable amount at times of need. It helps our staff enormously and we are very proud to receive this award.”

Merthyr Valleys Homes, Payroll Partner (Third Sector) 2021, regularly promotes Moneyworks Wales to its existing workforce and to encourage new employees to join as a perk of their employment during induction training.

Lorraine Oates, Deputy CEO of Merthyr Valleys Homes said:

“We’re proud to have partnered with Merthyr Tydfil Borough Credit Union over many years, encouraging staff to save regularly. Offering a payroll deduction scheme seemed the right thing to do for our 230 colleagues and we have no doubt of its benefits.”

The three employers were recognised in the annual Credit Unions of Wales Awards to celebrate International Credit Union Day on October 21.

Free to employers, the Moneyworks Wales scheme allows staff to save or borrow direct from their salary and includes money management and budgeting tools to help them gain better control of their finances.

The scheme is a collaboration between 10 credit unions, which means that along with benefitting staff by partnering with Moneyworks Wales, employers are also helping to support the financial wellbeing of the wider community.

