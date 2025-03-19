Gamlins Law Adds to Employment Law and Private Client Teams

One of the leading law firms in North Wales has announced new solicitors for its Employment Law and Private Client teams.

Charlotte Beedles has joined Gamlins Law as an employment solicitor, having previously worked for Cheshire employment law consultants WorkNest.

Yasmin McKenna is a wills, trusts and estates solicitor who was previously with North Wales firm Swayne Johnson Solicitors.

Charlotte, who is based at Gamlins Law’s head office in Rhyl, said:

“I knew that Gamlins Law had a great reputation and a fantastic client base and after meeting with Managing Director Ron Davison and other members of the team, I knew it would be a good fit for me. “The role gives me the opportunity to work across the full breadth of employment law including tribunals, contracts, settlement agreements and disciplinary and grievance issues. “Being part of the largest law firm in North Wales also gives me lots of opportunities for ongoing professional development and career progression.”

Yasmin, who works between Gamlins Law’s Ruthin and Mold offices, said:

“There is a very strong culture within the business, encouraging you to get involved in as much as possible and to play a part in the local community. There’s also a desire to develop people and help you achieve your full potential. “In the short time I’ve been here, I have already had lots of meetings with clients requiring advice regarding their wills and Power of Attorney giving someone the authority to represent another person in their private affairs. I’m also hoping to build up a portfolio of trust work over the coming months.”

Ron Davison, Gamlins Law’s Managing Director, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Charlotte and Yasmin to Gamlins Law. They have both hit the ground running and are already making a real difference to the work of our Employment Law and Private Client departments.”

Gamlins Law, which employs over 85 people, has its head office at Morfa Hall in Rhyl and further offices in Mold, Ruthin, Denbigh, Abergele and Holywell.

The firm offers a comprehensive range of legal services including commercial, commercial and residential property, employment law, family and matrimonial, children, personal injury and clinical negligence, criminal, regulatory, litigation, inheritance tax, wills and probate.