Gambit Named Most Active M&A Adviser

Gambit Corporate Finance has been named Wales’ most active financial M&A adviser in the year to Q3 2021.

The firm advised on 12 transactions in the region during the first 9 months of 2021. Amongst those were Heathpak, Learna, Premier Forest/Brooks, Veezu and Just Love Food.

Frank Holmes, Partner stated:

“This builds on being the most active M&A adviser in 2020. Gambit has received the accolade, which is a testament to the team’s extensive experience, the creativity and tenacity that they add to every deal for our valued clients. We are thrilled to have been recognised on this accomplishment and continue to build upon this positive, upward trajectory as our 30th anniversary approaches in 2022.”

Experian MarketIQ published in its report that the M&A market in Wales has shown a healthy upsurge so far this year. The number of transactions rose by 25% and transaction values reached just under £1.7bn, a sharp increase on the £590m total for the corresponding period in 2020. Figures were buoyed by the standout statistics involving 20 mid-market deals generating transaction revenues of £540m – significantly higher than the previous year when 12 deals contributed just £265m to the overall deal values.