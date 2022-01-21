Gambit Corporate Finance Reports Record Year

Gambit Corporate Finance LLP has experienced its most successful year in its 30-year history.

The firm is the oldest independent corporate finance boutique in the UK.

Gambit advised on 15 transactions during the year, with a cumulative deal value in excess of £300 million. Transactions included company disposals, acquisition support, management/employee buy-outs, fundraising and refinancing assignments. Notable transactions included:

The sale of one of the UK’s largest independent learning providers, Motivational Preparation College for Training to Learning Curve (“LCG”). The acquisition adds a further 30 locations and 180 employees to LCG’s operations across England and Wales, establishing the largest military training organisation outside of the Ministry of Defence.

Providing strategic advice to the British & Irish Lions, helping to secure committed debt facilities and contingency funding options to support the 2021 Tour of South Africa and assist the delivery of future Lions rugby programmes.

Securing funding for Veezu, the UK’s largest multi-region taxi and private hire company, from MML Capital.

The sale of Premier Forest Group’s Irish subsidiary, Premier Forest ROI Ltd (comprising Brooks Timber & Building Supplies and Dublin Plywood & Veneer) to Northern Ireland headquartered Murdock Builders Merchants.

Gambit was named by Experian MarketIQ as Wales’ most active financial M&A adviser in the year to Q3 2021. The firm has maintained this ranking since 2020 and was also awarded ‘Debt Adviser of the Year’ at the Finance Monthly M&A Awards for the second successive year.

The firm made several new hires and promotions during the year. Wayne Harvey joined as Partner, having previously been Senior Partner at Deloitte. Harrie Thorrington, Lloyd Evans and Menna Ward joined as Analysts, whilst Sam Forman was promoted to Director.

Geraint Rowe, Partner, commented: