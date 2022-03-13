Future-Proofing the Skills Your Business Needs

Founded by HRH The Prince of Wales 40 years ago, Business in the Community (BITC) is the largest and longest-established business-led membership organisation dedicated to responsible business.

As Director of BITC, Sue Husband and her team work with its members to improve their responsible business practice, leveraging the collective impact for the benefit of communities.

In this audio interview with Business News Wales, Husband talks about the importance of recruiting a diverse workforce and specifically young people and shares top tips for doing so successfully.

She further points businesses towards the support available through Business Wales and the Young Person’s Guarantee.