Future Generations Commissioner Challenges Government and Public Bodies on 10th Anniversary of Landmark Act

Wales is not on target to meet long-term goals on nature, climate and health, the Future Generations Commissioner is warning, as he announces his plan for change.

Derek Walker is challenging Welsh Government and public bodies as he launches his Future Generations Report on the 10th anniversary of the Well-being of Future Generations Act at the Future Generations Action Summit at the National Museum Cardiff.

The Future Generations Report is produced every five years, one year before the Senedd election, and provides the commissioner’s advice to policymakers about what action is required to help Wales protect people today and those yet-to-be-born.

As he outlines 50 recommendations on climate and nature, culture and the Welsh language, the well-being economy and health and well-being, the commissioner is urging Welsh Government and public bodies to commit to:

Targets to save nature

Rebuilding trust in decision making

A national food resilience plan

Ringfencing prevention funding

A real Living Wage

Mr Walker said that while Wales’ future generations law has achieved a great deal in a decade, more cross-sectoral action was needed to create further and faster change.

In the Future Generations Report, the commissioner’s recommendations include:

A target in law for nature's recovery, with a clear plan of action and long-term funding arrangements.

More involvement of people in shaping policies and building trust, including via action like a Community Right to Buy Act to empower communities to take ownership of valued local buildings, land, and community assets, such as theatres and wind farms.

A long-term plan to improve Wales’ food security and ensure equal access to local, affordable, healthy and sustainable diets.

Annual ringfenced prevention budgets and a move towards long-term funding arrangements to safeguard people’s long-term needs.

A real Living Wage plan by every public body within two years, as a critical step to tackle poverty.

The Future Generations Action Summit will be attended by more than 300 people representing the 56 public bodies covered by the legislation, as well as leaders from the private sector and civil society, with commitments expected to be made on actions in the report.

Mr Walker’s report follows up the commissioner's seven-year plan, Cymru Can, published after he started the role in 2023.

He said:

“Wales has led the way for the past 10 years with our collective vision for a Cymru that’s protecting future generations, but we’re not on target to meet our health, climate and nature goals that will get us there. “Future generations will live with the consequences of every decision we take to improve people’s lives and with trust in public institutions in decline, we must listen more, engage meaningfully with people’s concerns, and involve them without delay. “The challenges are significant but not insurmountable and we have to work fast to scale up the good examples of change, and create more benefits for everybody as we decarbonise, restore nature, improve public health and create local jobs and an economy that works for people and planet.”

Mr Walker gave a preview of the report in March by calling for a Culture Bill to prioritise and better resource the arts in Wales.

April 29 marks 10 years since the Well-being of Future Generations Act received Royal Assent.