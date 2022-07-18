Further Transactions add to Gambit Corporate Finance Portfolio

Gambit Corporate Finance LLP, has experienced a busy period in the past fortnight, announcing 4 transactions across the UK with a cumulative deal value in excess of £60 million.

Transactions involved public, private and private equity-backed parties consisting of cross-border subsidiary carve-outs, fundraising, and disposals assignments, demonstrating the firms extensive value-added service provision and the team’s ability to deliver client results and complex transactions in an active market environment.

Securing funding for The Rider Firm, a West-Sussex headquartered cycling e-retailer, from Santander to facilitate growth plans.

Securing a multi-million pound commercial mortgage for Creo Medical Group Plc, a medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices, from Barclays for its Chepstow HQ.

The multi-million pound sale of the Communications Compliance Practise business of American-HQ’d TDS Global Holdings, an expert in legacy data management, to Kerv, an LDC portfolio company. The acquisition will strengthen Kerv’s existing portfolio and capabilities concerning all aspects of compliance and augment Kerv’s turnover to over £60m.

The multi-million pound sale of Cwmtillery Glass Centre, one of the UK’s largest independent manufacturers of insulated glass units and toughened glass.

These recent successes come on the back of Gambit also celebrating a major milestone in July, the firm’s 30th anniversary. The achievement marks the firm as the oldest independent corporate finance boutique in the UK, transacting on deals with a cumulative value in excess of £3 billion since inception.

Geraint Rowe, Partner commented,

“We are delighted with delivering these transactions for our valued clients. The sales of TDS’ Communication Compliance Practice and Cwmtillery Glass Centre show that high quality assets continue to attract significant interest across different sectors. Vendors are taking advantage of realising value in what has been a resilient UK M&A market supported by widespread availability of low-cost capital, growth hungry private equity funds and an ever-increasing desire to execute transactions whilst favourable market conditions and tax climate present themselves.”

Jason Evans, Partner added,

“Recent rate hikes are unsurprising, with high and persistent inflation driving the BoE towards constricting monetary policy, including larger and faster policy rate increases and accelerated quantitative tightening policies. However, despite macro-economic conditions, demand for capital market transactions has remained for high-quality borrowers the impact on debt sustainability remains limited in the near to medium-term. Funding is available for expansion with Barclays supporting Creo Medical with expanding its HQ in Chepstow and The Rider Firm securing funding to support its growth plans.”

Frank Holmes, Partner concluded,