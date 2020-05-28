Furlough Costs will Mean ‘Difficult Decisions’ for Firms in Wales

A quarter of businesses using the Job Retention Scheme say they will struggle to contribute to furloughed workers’ salaries from August, in a new survey from the Institute of Directors revealed today.

In a survey of almost 700 company directors across Wales and the UK, around half of those using the Job Retention Scheme for their staff said they could provide 20% or above toward furloughed workers’ full-time salaries between August and October. However, a quarter said they could not afford any amount.

Over a third of those using the Job Retention Scheme said they would bring the majority of their furloughed workers back part-time, if the scheme allowed it. Less than one in ten said they wouldn’t bring anyone back part-time.

As businesses return to work the Institute of Directors called on the Government to provide targeted financial assistance for SMEs needing to make health and safety adaptations to their workplaces. Around 1 in 3 business leaders polled said financial support for adjusting workplaces would help get their organisation operating safely under social distancing, second only to better clarity around commuting on public transport.

Robert Lloyd Griffiths, Director of the Institute of Directors in Wales, said: