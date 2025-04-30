Funding Secured to Further Improve Active Travel Provision in Powys

Powys County Council has secured further Welsh Government funding to extend and improve the active travel routes within the county.

Committed to improving facilities for residents wishing to make short journeys on foot or by bike, the council has been working with communities to identify potential active travel routes in towns across Powys. These can be viewed on the Active Travel Network Map (ATNM). Over the last few years, many of these routes have been established and have proven to be highly successful in improving accessibility and increasing the number of journeys being made without needing to get in the car.

The latest Welsh Government Safe Routes in Communities and Active Travel funding, with support from Transport for Wales, will enable the following schemes, already included in the county’s ATNM, to be developed:

Llanidloes Llangurig Road/Smithfield Road Active Travel scheme

This scheme will upgrade the existing footway from the Gro Car Park to Llangurig Road, connecting directly to the shared use path installed on Llangurig Road in 2024/25. Once complete, the path will form a continuous active travel route between the car park and schools, improving accessibility, and allowing more pupils and their families to safely walk or cycle to and from school. It is also likely to help reduce traffic congestion on Llangurig Road at peak times.

Newtown Dolfor Road Active Travel scheme

This scheme will make improvements to the existing footway on Dolfor Road, between Plantation Lane and the railway bridge. The project will also install a road crossing to connect directly to the Treowen Active Travel paths and establish green infrastructure along the route.

Work to develop designs will begin soon and communities and stakeholders will be invited to feed into this process.