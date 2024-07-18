Funding Boost for Swansea Tourism Businesses

A number of small tourism businesses across Swansea have made the most of funding available to improve their offer.

Thanks to UK Government Shared Prosperity Funding, Swansea Council has been able to help small-scale visitor accommodation businesses by enhancing the quality of their offerings. This support has allowed businesses to achieve higher Visit Wales ratings and improve their overall visitor experience.

Twelve projects across the area were supported through the Tourism Support Fund, which is now in its third phase of delivery.

One of the beneficiaries, Tides Reach Guest House in Mumbles, used the funding to refurbish some of their bedrooms and make the property more accessible.These improvements have enabled them to maintain their four-star grading with Visit Wales.

Metin Bozkurt runs the Tides Reach Guest House with his wife, Eleanor.

Metin said:

“We are a small business, so we wouldn't have been able to carry out these improvements without the funding and support from Swansea Council. “This was our dream project and it's made a massive difference. We've had a lot of nice feedback from customers.”

Councillor Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council's Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration, Events and Tourism, said: