Funding Boost for Mumbles Women’s Fashion Shop

A well-known women’s fashion shop on Mumbles seafront has been able to develop an online presence, thanks to a funding boost.

Helen Bowden, the new owner of Solo on Mumbles Road, successfully applied to Swansea Council for a business growth grant being funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Helen took over the ownership of the business in the summer following the retirement of her friend and Solo founder Lynne Kettles, who had run the business for 40 years.

The funding from the council has now helped Solo invest in an online retail shop and live streamed fashion shows from its own studio, which enable instant purchase opportunities.

It’s also helped the business introduce a fully integrated electronic point of sale and marketing system to speed up sales processes, better understand what stock is available and improve the evaluation of sales trends.

Helen said:

“Lynne did a superb job for many years and built a loyal customer base by offering stylish and affordable high-quality clothing, exceptional customer service and a personal shopping experience. “Her tireless work and dedication has led to incredible foundations for Solo that we intend maintaining and building on in the coming years. “Developing a virtual online shop as well as a retail shop is critical for the business in this day and age, along with investment in other technology that enables instant sales, live fashion show streaming and improved marketing. “The grant from Swansea Council is helping meet us meet that objective, while also safeguarding jobs at Solo and potentially helping create more in future.”

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“We very much recognise the challenges that local businesses face and their key role as drivers of local employment and the economy. “That’s why we ensured business support is a major theme of our Shared Prosperity Fund allocation from the UK Government here in Swansea. “Solo in Mumbles is a such a worthy recipient of a growth grant. It’s been at the heart of the local community for over 40 years, with the new investment aimed at helping the business meet the needs of the technological age and secure many more years of successful trading in future.”

As well as business growth grants, several other grants for Swansea businesses are available through the council and funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

They include pre-start grants, carbon reduction grants and website development grants.

Head to www.swansea.gov.uk/businessfunding for more information.