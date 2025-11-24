Full Occupancy at Innovation Matrix ‘Highlights Strength of Swansea Innovation Ecosystem’

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s (UWTSD) Innovation Matrix has reached full occupancy, marking a major milestone for the university’s SA1 Swansea Waterfront innovation ecosystem.

Since opening its doors, the state-of-the-art 2,200 sq. m centre has become a hub for digital innovation, entrepreneurship, and cross-sector collaboration. Situated alongside UWTSD’s IQ and Y Fforwm buildings, the Innovation Matrix now houses a diverse community of businesses and industry leaders who are driving growth and creativity across multiple sectors.

Dr Mark Cocks, Dean of the Wales Institute of Science and Art at UWTSD, said the milestone reflects the university’s vision for innovation and the growing strength of collaboration between business and education:

“Reaching full occupancy at the Innovation Matrix is a clear sign of the strength and ambition of our innovation ecosystem here in Swansea. This dynamic community brings together entrepreneurs, researchers, and students in an environment where ideas can flourish and collaboration can thrive. “The Innovation Matrix is more than just a building, it’s a catalyst for growth, creativity, and enterprise. It demonstrates what can be achieved when academia and industry work side by side to drive economic development, nurture talent, and shape Wales’s digital future.”

Cllr Rob Steward, Leader of Swansea Council and Chairman of the Swansea Bay City Deal’s Joint Committee, said:

“Seeing the Innovation Matrix reach full occupancy is a significant and exciting milestone for the Swansea Bay City Deal. It has become a vibrant, forward-thinking home for more than 22 businesses across a wide range of sectors, organisations that will collaborate, innovate and grow together. “As we move beyond the midpoint of the City Deal, it’s fantastic to see so many of our buildings open, active and thriving. This progress reflects the ambition of businesses across our region and their recognition of the value that comes from being part of a collaborative environment where fresh ideas, research and entrepreneurial energy converge. There is even more to come through the City Deal and wider joint initiatives, opportunities that will continue to strengthen our region and help build a brighter, more prosperous future for everyone.”

With every unit now occupied, the Innovation Matrix hosts companies spanning a wide range of industries, from medical technology and language services to digital solutions and offshore energy.

Current tenants include:

Kaydiar Medical – Pioneering orthotic technology for wound prevention

BroadReach Integrity – Specialists in corrosion detection scanners

Rockfield – Developers of advanced simulation systems for industrial use

ATiC – Health tech prototyping through cutting-edge usability testing

Gŵyr Films – A not-for-profit celebrating Welsh storytelling

Wolfestone – Global language service providers

Purus – Maritime services focused on clean energy support

Visit Digital – Coding and digital marketing

S8080 – Designing and developing secure, user-centric digital services and websites for the public sector

IDNS – Design, integration, and implementation of AV for the education sector

Shipmax – Solving shipping, IT, and warehouse-related issues for e-commerce sellers, brands, parcel carriers, freight forwarders, and 3PLs

Smiljan – An engineering company specialising in Hydrogen and EV

Ballington Hall Group – Medical innovation

Amongst the community of tenants is David Barton, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Kaydiar, who said:

“The IM building is proving to be a fabulous place to collaborate with other start-ups and research facilities, which is really helping with our company’s growth. Organising and operating an Innovate UK Smart project is hard enough, but having most of your collaborators and partners under the same roof is a godsend and is bearing fruit. We would recommend this to other MedTech start-ups.”

Lee Woodman of Visit Digital added that the atmosphere of collaboration has been transformational for his business.

“I love being around other digital businesses, the spontaneous networking, and chats. I’ve already started collaborating with two other tenants,” he said. “We’re all here to strengthen Wales’s digital and innovation ecosystem and being here, it just feels possible. “Being close to students is a bonus too. It’s amazing to tap into their skills and fresh ideas. It’s been our best year yet. Maybe it’s a coincidence, but being surrounded by so much talent, ambition, and drive is hugely motivating. We feel fortunate to be part of this community and culture at UWTSD and to pull businesses from all over the world to work with us and our partners here in Swansea.”

The Innovation Matrix was delivered through a strategic partnership between UWTSD and the Swansea Bay City Deal, representing a £6 million investment in the region’s economic future. Delivered by Kier Construction, the project supported a number of Wales-based suppliers and contractors throughout its development.