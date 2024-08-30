From Wales to the World: The Journey of Bla Translation

Bla Translation Ltd (Bla) is an award-winning translation company based on Anglesey, north Wales. Established in 2013, Bla has gradually evolved over the past decade and now boasts a strong and stable client base.

Drawing upon their workforce’s talents and experiences, Bla has become one of Wales’ most prominent translation companies.

Traditionally providing a Welsh translation service, Bla’s passion for languages as well as their success on the international stage has seen them develop over the past busy 6 months. Extending the company with the launch of Bla2, their new International Languages Unit, has been a proud accomplishment for the team.

Already corporate members of the Institute of Translation and Interpreting and the Association of Translation Companies, Bla became a member of the European Language Industry Association at the end of 2023. Their Welsh language unit will continue to provide the same standards of excellence and their new unit is a valuable addition to their service offer. Bla’s growth means that clients can now turn to them with all of their translation needs, making the process much more manageable and streamlining clients’ suppliers.

In 2018, Bla was awarded Daily Post’s ‘Company of the Year’, against many other well-known north-Walian brands.

In 2023, the company celebrated 10 years in business – an incredible milestone considering the multiple challenges all of us have faced in recent times. The cherry on the cake was being awarded ‘Translation Company of the Year’ by the Association of Translation Companies, the main professional body for translation companies operating in the UK and internationally. Bla were thrilled to have won this award against fierce competition consisting of larger European language service providers.

Again in 2023, Bla worked alongside the Welsh Language Commissioner to gain an official ‘Cynnig Cymraeg’ accreditation. This accreditation demonstrates Bla’s commitment to bilingualism and how the Welsh language can be the key to your business gaining even more success.

Bla’s Business Manager, Anna Lewis, said: