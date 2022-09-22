Framework Prepared to Assess Potential Development Sites in Mid Wales

A framework to assess potential development sites has been prepared as part of work on a strategy that will guide the scale and location of new development in the county.

Powys County Council has started a three-and-a-half-year process to prepare a new development plan which will cover all of Powys, excluding the Brecon Beacons National Park.

The Replacement Local Development Plan (2022-2037) will be drawn up to take effect from March 2026 when the current Local Development Plan ends.

The council is now seeking views on the framework, called the Candidate Sites Assessment Methodology, which will be used to help determine which sites are most suitable for development.

Later this year (November), the council will call for potential development sites as well as sites which can be utilised for other needs such as green infrastructure, which will be collectively known as Candidate Sites, to be submitted for consideration.

The framework will then be used to consider whether these Candidate Sites are in an appropriate location, are likely to come forward within the next 15 years and are likely to be viable.

The council is now seeking views on the framework and all comments must be submitted by Monday, 10 October, 2022 by going to www.powys.gov.uk/ldp and clicking Replacement Local Development Plan (2022-2037).

Cllr Jake Berriman, Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, said:

“To people unfamiliar with the process of putting together a new Local Development Plan this may all seem to be very complicated, but in very simple terms we are consulting on what we think is a fair and robust methodology to test possible sites which landowners may seek to have specifically included in the new plan. “For anyone who wishes to more generally follow the progress of the plan I would like to remind them that a link to register their interest can be found on the council’s website. Visit www.powys.gov.uk/ldp and click Replacement Local Development Plan (2022 – 2037).”

The council has also published initial information on two assessments – the Integrated Sustainability Appraisal and the Habitats Regulations Assessment – that will be undertaken alongside the Replacement Local Development Plan (LDP).

These assessments are legal requirements to ensure that the Replacement LDP delivers sustainable development, promotes well-being, and meets equality, health, Welsh language and environmental needs.

Introductions to these assessments, which can also be viewed and commented on at www.powys.gov.uk/ldp, set out how the council plans to structure the two assessments.

To view paper copies of all the documents and to obtain comment forms for postal return please visit one of the following 12 libraries:

Brecon, Builth Wells, Llandrindod Wells, Llanfyllin, Llanidloes, Llanwrtyd Wells, Machynlleth, Newtown, Presteigne, Rhayader, Welshpool and Ystradgynlais.