Lila Thompson Appointed Non-Executive Director of Glas Cymru

Glas Cymru, the not-for-profit company which owns Welsh Water, has announced that Lila Thompson has joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in September 2022.

Ms Thompson has over 20 years of international experience in the infrastructure, healthcare, and water industries. She is currently the Chief Executive of British Water which represents the interests of UK water and wastewater supply chain companies through three forums, connecting them to contacts to raise their profile, grow their business, and promote best practice. Its fourth Water Industry Forum provides challenge-led, independent thought leadership, to tackle the challenges facing the sector.

Ms Thompson is also actively involved in the development of innovation in the water sector as a member of the Transition Board of Spring, the water sector’s innovation centre of excellence and is a former judge on Ofwat's Innovation Fund. She is also a Trustee on the Board of the Chartered Institution of Water & Environmental Management (CIWEM) and of St Christopher's Hospice.

Alastair Lyons, Chair of Glas Cymru, said:

“I am delighted that Lila is joining the Glas Cymru Board. Her in depth understanding of our sector and of the contribution that innovation can bring to addressing the challenges we currently face will make a significant contribution to our Board’s decision-making”.

Lila Thompson said: