Fourth-Generation Pub Group to Reopen Denbigh’s Brookhouse Mill

A fourth-generation family owned pub group is planning to reopen a pub in Denbigh.

Stange & Co has acquired the Brookhouse Mill, bringing their collection to a total of 10 pubs, including The Cottage Loaf in Llandudno, The Erskine Arms in Conwy, The Jug & Bottle and The Ring O’ Bells located on the Wirral.

Following a substantial funding injection of £850,000 from NatWest, the firm aims to create around 35 full and part-time jobs in the Denbigh area.

With generations of experience in the industry, Stange & Co. prides itself on restoring historic buildings. It is now planning a refurbishment of the iconic building over the next 12 months. The business is looking to add a sun terrace and replacement garden room with an ambition to open in the summer of 2025.

Daniel McLennan, Managing Director at Stange & Co., said:

“People are at the heart of this business, and we are excited for this opportunity to bring both new employees and customers into the Stange & Co. family. “We are tremendously thankful to NatWest who continue to support our growth as a business. The team we work with have been great in taking the time to understand the business and the lasting memories we are hoping to bring to new communities.”

Ruth Kirby, Relationship Manager at NatWest, said: