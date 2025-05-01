Four Local Volunteers to be Honoured at Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2025

As preparations scale up for Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr 2025 this month, Urdd Gobaith Cymru is thanking a group of volunteers for decades of voluntary work for the youth organisation.

Each year, individuals who have made a special contribution to Wales’ largest youth organisation are honoured by the Urdd. This year, attention turns to West Glamorgan, and four volunteers will be named Honorary Presidents of Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2025 in a special ceremony on the Maes (the festival ground).

The four Honorary Presidents of Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr 2025 are Davida Lewis, Janet Jones, Menna Bennett Joynson and Wayne Pedrick.

Llio Maddocks, Director of the Arts, Urdd Gobaith Cymru said:

“The four who are being honoured this year have given over 160 years of support to the movement. Volunteers play a vital role in the work and reach of the Urdd, and we’re delighted to recognise the dedication of these particular four volunteers at a special ceremony at the Eisteddfod on Monday, 26 May.”

Davida Lewis

Brought up in Swansea, Davida Lewis has spent her life in the Eisteddfod’s local area. She established two local choirs: ‘Côr Plant Waunarlwydd’ in 1965 and ‘Côr Waunarlwydd’ in 1970. The choirs have had considerable success locally and internationally for 60 years. The choirs still exist, and even though Davida has transferred the reigns to a new conductor, she still enjoys participating as a member. Being awarded the title of Honorary President at the Eisteddfod in her own area will be a crowning achievement, after her wealth of experiences and successes in Eisteddfodau over the decades.

Janet Jones

Brought up in Loughor, Janet has lived in Neath for over 40 years. Music is in her blood and over the years she has competed regularly on stages, winning several major prizes at Eisteddfod yr Urdd and at the National Eisteddfod.

Janet is the conductor of ‘Parti Llwchwr’. She has shared her musical talents by teaching children to sing and perform at Eisteddfodau and numerous events over the years. She established ‘Adran Nedd’ in 1993 to offer cultural and Welsh experiences to the youth of the area. Following the success of the group, she established ‘Uwch Adran Nedd’ to continue to provide experiences to older children.

She has also been an active member of the Neath and Afan Local Committee, as well as Chair of the Regional Committee. Janet is one of the Vice-Chairs of the Executive Committee for this year’s Eisteddfod yr Urdd.

Menna Bennett Joynson

Menna was born in Llanidloes before her family moved to Llanuwchllyn and then to Aberystwyth. She grew up in a musical and cultured household and was familiar with singing and participating in Eisteddfodau from an early age. At Eisteddfod yr Urdd, she has had considerable success in the field of ‘cerdd dant’, while she also coached pupils to sing and compete in her role as a music teacher at Ysgol Rhydfelen.

In 1976 she moved to Swansea with her husband and raised three children locally. Menna established ‘Adran Sgeti’ in 1978 which later developed into ‘Aelwyd yr Urdd Sgeti’. Over the years, they went on to have considerable success at Eisteddfod yr Urdd. Menna was appointed music teacher at Ysgol Gyfun Gŵyr and a peripatetic harp teacher in the area. She talks of her gratitude to the Urdd, adding that all the experiences she and her pupils have had have greatly enriched her life.

Wayne Pedrick

Wayne’s first experience of Eisteddfod yr Urdd was through his children, Lisa and Aled, when they were pupils at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Gwaun Cae Gurwen and Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera. Both loved to compete, with Aled winning the 2003 Bryn Terfel Scholarship at the Tawe, Neath and Afan Eisteddfod.

Wayne worked at the local coal plant, and in 1998 he got a job as a peripatetic brass teacher. In that role, he encouraged and supported his pupils to compete at Eisteddfod yr Urdd, both as soloists and as an ensemble.

He was appointed Head of the Peripatetic Music Service in Neath Port Talbot in 2016 and helps run three youth and junior orchestras, three youth and junior brass bands and a Youth Choir and Big Band. Wayne also regularly adjudicates instrumental competitions at regional and national Eisteddfodau.

Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr will be held at Margam Park between 26 and 31 May.