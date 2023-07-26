Founders of Storage Giant Invest Millions in Holiday Park and Unveil New Partnership

A respected husband-and-wife who invested millions of pounds developing a beloved holiday park launched an exclusive partnership with a leading tourist attraction.

Luxury lodge complex The Straits unveiled The Marine Club, a private membership which will allow owners on the picturesque Gwynedd site up to 60 hours of boating, including training to achieve the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Level 2 Powerboat Handling qualification with Menai Bridge-based RibRide Adventure Tours.

It comes after John and Gina White – founders of White Self Storage, based in nine locations across North Wales, Cheshire, and Manchester – acquired the former Woodside Caravan Park on Holyhead Road.

The coveted Bangor location – overlooking the Menai Strait toward Anglesey – is already proving popular, with several holiday homes purchased in past weeks.

Supported by consultants Becky Williams and James McAllister – one of the most prominent names in the tourism industry over the last three decades – they are now focused on meeting capacity at the premium venue, with lodges beginning at £198,000.

“John and Gina are so passionate about the area and being part of the community here, it’s an incredible location and one of the country’s hidden gems,” said James. “The grounds have been completely revamped and they have introduced high-quality, luxury accommodation which complements these stunning surroundings. “This is also the only park of its kind on the banks of the Menai Strait, so owners are in a unique position and treated to one of the most beautiful, picture postcard views in the region.”

He added:

“In addition to the location, which really sells itself, The Marine Club is another huge USP for The Straits, particularly given the park’s close connection to the water and the island. “To have such an incredible and exclusive experience as part of our overall package is fantastic, it adds another dimension to what is already a first-class offering unlike anything else in this part of the world.”

Skipper Phil Scott, a founding partner of RibRide, echoed those words and believes collaboration with The Straits will boost the economy and tourism spend locally.

“In addition to that it is a terrific offer for owners on the park, to learn how to operate and handle a powerboat and enjoy what is ‘concierge boating’, taking all the fuss and stress away from them,” he said. “We take care of the fuel, the cleaning, maintenance, insurance, storage, safety and more, as owning a vessel can be an expensive business. This makes it a lot simpler, and affordable.”

Phil added:

“The connection to the water, to the beaches and nature is what we and The Straits are all about and we are excited to build on that relationship in the years ahead.”

For more information and to book a viewing at The Straits, visit www.thestraits.co.uk or call 07891 264050.

Alternatively, email [email protected] or watch the video here: The Straits Luxury Lodge Park on Vimeo.