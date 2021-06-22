Forming Partnerships to Futureproof Wales

For Ogi, formerly known as Spectrum Internet, a rebrand was about much more than just a change of name.

Click below to listen to Mari Stevens, Chief Marketing Officer for Ogi, discuss the importance of finding the right partner for their digital rebrand, and discover how Box UK delivered exceptional user experience:

The rebrand reflects the company’s ambitions to not only connect people, but also to be instrumental in powering up South Wales’ digital infrastructure for the future, so that communities can benefit from the opportunities real fibre brings. They are currently targeting underserved communities – working with customers both in their homes and within businesses – and are well on their way to realising their vision and strategy as a leading provider in the South Wales full fibre and managed services market.

Business News Wales spoke to Mari about how enterprise software development company Box UK helped them on this journey, and the importance of ensuring they had the right partner in place to achieve their vision.

Not only did Box UK already have a track record for supporting both Welsh brands as well as brands based internationally, they also demonstrated the technical capabilities that were essential to support Ogi in the delivery of their high-performance and high-impact website.

Working intuitively as a team, Mari describes how the partnership was one of collaboration and agility, and the proactive and positive approach Box UK took to understand Ogi’s target audience, the product, and the brand, and reflect this in the delivered website.

One of the most important aspects of the relationship for Mari was finding a partner “who is as passionate about delivering this project as we are”.