Former Wales Rugby International Scott Baldwin Joins Kontroltek as Business Development Manager

Kontroltek, a leading provider of industrial electronic and mechanical repairs, has appointed Scott Baldwin as its new Business Development Manager.

Baldwin, renowned for his rugby career, brings a wealth of strategic insight and valuable connections across the UK to his new role.

In his capacity as Business Development Manager, Baldwin will focus on creating opportunities to expand Kontroltek's market presence and enhance client relationships. Bridgend-based Kontroltek said that Scott’s extensive experience in high-performance environments, coupled with his proven ability to cultivate strong partnerships and build robust team cultures, makes him a valuable addition to the team.

Andrew Follant, CEO, Kontroltek, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Scott Baldwin to Kontroltek. His track record of success and his passion for driving growth align perfectly with our vision for the future. We believe his support will play a crucial role in advancing our business objectives via his UK-wide network.”

Scott said:

“I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Kontroltek. The opportunity to apply my skills, experience and extensive network in a different context is really exciting. I look forward to contributing to Kontroltek's continued success.”

Prior to joining Kontroltek, Baldwin enjoyed a successful rugby career, representing Wales internationally and earning 37 caps. He played for Ospreys, Worcester, and Harlequins, where he was instrumental in winning the English Premiership. Baldwin also served as vice-captain of Harlequins and was part of the senior leadership group. Additionally, he worked as a defence coach at Newcastle.