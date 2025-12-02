Former Mumbles Microbrewery and Bar Building Set for Auction

A building which housed a bar and microbrewery in Mumbles, Swansea, is listed for sale with South Wales-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

The lot, with a former brewery and bar on the ground floor and two floors of refurbished rooms above, is listed with a guide price of £295,000.

Handling the sale for Paul Fosh Auctions, James Hollingswoth, said:

“The terraced property, previously called Elwyn, at 604 Mumbles Road, Mumbles, would appear to have all the equipment in place that’s needed for a microbrewery bar if that is what the new owner wants to do. “What’s more there are also two floors of accommodation above, comprising on the second floor a lounge, kitchen, bathroom and storage space with two bedrooms on the second floor. “The three-storey freehold building, which has recently been renovated, offers a versatile mixed-use opportunity in a prominent location right at the heart of the vibrant Mumbles. “If the new owner wants to go down the brewery/bar route then there is an option for the successful purchaser to acquire the existing equipment within the retail unit by separate negotiation with the vendor. “The property is being sold with vacant possession.”

The next Paul Fosh Auctions, when this and 90 other lots will be offered for sale, starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 16 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, December 18