Former Gwent B&B Transformed into a Luxury Nine Bedroom Home Sells at Auction

A trio of bidders competed to secure the keys to a rambling detached nine bedroom house in a Gwent village when it went up for auction.

The substantial former bed and breakfast property, in Argoed, close to the bustling town of Blackwood, has been transformed from top to bottom under its most recent owners.

Angie Davey, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said:

“The new owners, successful at the auction, have bagged a whole lot of property for their money. “The modern accommodation stretches over three floors and includes nine bedrooms, six with en-suite facilities, two kitchens, several cloakrooms/shower/bathrooms, five/six reception rooms, laundry room, four hobby/office rooms, two store rooms and cellar room. “In addition the property benefits from parking and a large rear lawned garden. The property, having previously been a Bed & Breakfast investment, was changed to superb calibre residential use by the current owner. “This substantial detached house, tastefully transformed into a spacious luxury home, is situated only minutes from Blackwood High Street and has excellent road links, offering versatility and an investment potential. “On the ground floor is the lounge, kitchen/dining room, shower room, cloakroom, multipurpose room, games room, TV room, laundry room, on the first floor is a kitchen, lounge, two wcs, two shower rooms, bathroom, four hobby rooms/offices, store room, and two of the bedrooms, on the second floor there are even further bedrooms, six of which are en-suites and a store room. “There is parking for approximately four cars at the side of the building, there's a patio area, large rear lawned garden and a spacious cellar with external access.

The property, Meadow View, High Street, Argoed, was listed with a guide price of £250,000 and sold after a three way bidding tussle for £270,000 to an undisclosed buyer.

The property was previously the Sirhowy Arms Hotel where, in November, 2014, 22-year-old Cerys Yemm was murdered by Matthew Williams, who also died at the scene after being tasered by police officers.