Football Academy Founder Becomes Start Up Loans Ambassador for Wales

The founder of a football training academy for children in Cardiff has become the new Start Up Loans Ambassador for Wales.

Applying for a £15,000 Start Up Loan from the Start Up Loans programme last year meant that Leon Stapleton was able to launch We Make Footballers Cardiff, the first franchise in Wales for the academy.

A former maths and science teacher, Leon spent more than ten years teaching in a secondary school, but pre-pandemic he became disillusioned and wanted a change from life in the classroom, despite really enjoying working with children, and decided to leave teaching for a job with a courier service while he researched new career options.

Alongside being a lifelong supporter of Cardiff City FC, Leon has always enjoyed playing football himself, being part of various teams across Cardiff over the years, recently joining Thornhill Veterans. Learning about the UK-wide franchise, We Make Footballers, Leon saw an opportunity to establish a branch in Wales.

The annual Start Up Loans Ambassadors programme, now in its ninth year, celebrates inspiring UK business owners who have launched an enterprise using finance from the Government-backed scheme. The Ambassadors have been selected as they demonstrate the resilience, creativity, and determination required to make a smaller business successful, and to provide inspiration for entrepreneurs across the UK.

Leon said:

“There’s nothing else quite like We Make Footballers in Cardiff, and I’m really proud to be offering something which is benefitting the local community. There’s a resounding passion that exudes from everyone who’s involved with We Make Footballers, from both the players and the coaches. Ultimately, there’s a real joy that comes from playing football with other people. The fact that I get to experience all of this as a business owner is a dream come true. “I’m really excited to be involved in the Start Up Loans Ambassadors programme as I know first-hand what a start up loan can do to help get a business off the ground. My loan enabled me to purchase the bulk of my training equipment, venue insurance, hire coaches and produce marketing materials. I hope my story can inspire others to turn their passion into a business and know that they will be financially supported in their journey through programmes like Start Up Loans.”

This year, in addition to 12 Ambassadors drawn from each of the UK’s Nations and regions, two more Ambassadors have been selected. These business owners represent two important groups supported by the programme, who may face challenges in accessing finance elsewhere – one from the ex-Forces community and the other from the 18-24 Gen Z age group.

The 2024 Ambassadors will be introduced at an event in central London that marks the start of a year-long programme which will see the new Ambassadors take part in a series of local and national activities, helping inspire and encourage aspiring start-up founders to take the leap into business ownership.

Jessica Phillips-Harris, Senior Manager for Wales at the British Business Bank said:

“I am delighted to welcome Leon Stapleton as the new Start Up Loans Ambassador for Wales. He embodies the determination and drive that is required of a business owner in the current climate. I know that he will inspire others to follow his dream of becoming a business owner and I am very much looking forward to working with him and helping to share his story.”

Karl Willetts, Loan Proposer, BizBritain Finance, said:

“We're excited to have played a part in helping Leon launch We Make Footballers in Cardiff. At BizBritain Finance, our mission is to support driven entrepreneurs like Leon in achieving their business goals. His commitment to nurturing young talent through football is truly commendable, and we're confident that We Make Footballers will make a positive impact on the local community and beyond.”

Since its inception, the Start Up Loans programme has delivered almost 5,000 loans to business owners in Wales, amounting to more than £50 million of finance.

Through a network of business support partner organisations, the Start Up Loans programme provides: