Food and Drink Favourites Pitch up on New Ground

Food and Drink Favourites Pitch up on New Ground

Two popular businesses have temporary new homes as essential work is carried out to strengthen the Mumbles sea defences.

The Gower Seafood Hut and coffee van Bibby’s Beans have moved off the prom to pitches in the neighbouring Southend Park as contractors Knights Brown undertake the work for Swansea Council.

Both are open and ready for a busy Easter holiday.

Another prom business – Village Creperie – plans to reopen in a new nearby location soon.

Council cabinet member Andrew Stevens said:

“We’re delighted that these popular food and drink businesses can continue to serve customers within a few yards of the prom whilst our vital work is carried out. “I know they’ll continue to provide local people and visitors with great food and drink and their special Swansea service. “We thank them and their customers for their understanding as we work together on this major scheme. “Mumbles is open for business this Easter, with roads, bus routes, walking and cycling paths all offering the usual access. “The council’s Swansea Bay Rider land train is operating between Blackpill and Mumbles.”

The Gower Seafood Hut sells a range of freshly cooked fish and shellfish.

It’s been trading for six years, with partners Chris Price and Sarah Kift winning plaudits from media outlets such as The Observer, Independent, Sunday Times and Daily Telegraph.

Chris, who arrived in Swansea as a student more than 20 years ago, said:

“Mumbles seafront is a beautiful place to be, especially when you can see people paddleboarding and sunbathing near this spectacular prom.” Sarah, who grew up in Norton, Swansea, and attended Swansea University, said: “We know how important the sea defence works are and look forward to them being complete. We invite all our regular customers to visit us in Southend Park!”

Bibby’s Beans sells a range of coffees and other drinks.

Co-owner Tom Bibby has been in the business with brother Marc for seven years.

They have their purple van in the Mumbles seafront area, a camper van coffee shop on the seafront near Singleton Park and a coffee van they take to festivals and markets.

Tom said:

“Being Swansea boys, me and Marc know how brilliant Mumbles seafront is. “It’s beautiful, chilled and – because so many people visit – it’s good for business. “It’s a good place to be all the time, especially when the weather’s getting better, like it is at this time of year. “It really is the nicest place to work, especially when you see people enjoying a coffee from us and some food from the seafood hut.”

Paul Falvey and Dorian Davies, who operate the prom's Village Creperie pod, plan to open soon after the Easter holidays at a new temporary pitch on the sea side of Oystermouth Square car park.

They offer fresh crepes from hot stoves with an original French recipe and fillings ranging from strawberries and cream to Nutella and banana, Savoury crepes include cheese, ham and onion.

The Mumbles coastal protection scheme has been planned for some time, with the public being consulted.

The existing sea defences were built around 120 years ago.

They’re being repaired to protect homes, businesses and amenities from flooding by projected rising sea levels.

The project will strengthen & improve 1.2km of the prom approximately from the slipway in front of the Pilot pub to the seawall at Oystermouth Square.

As part of the work the council’s improving the prom for walkers and cyclists. It’s being made wider and will have new lights, seats, cultural elements & play areas.

There’ll be more greenery, including an increased number of trees.

The scheme’s being managed by Swansea Council, with funding from the Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme. Design is by Amey Consulting. The main contractor is Knights Brown.

Work’s due to be completed next year.