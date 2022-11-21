Focus Futures – Delivering the Community Renewal Fund

Business News Wales spoke to Alison Hitchen, Manager of the Focus Futures team, about the newly formed team and the scheme's current achievements.
Focus Futures is a Business in Focus initiative that is a part of the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund. This project was developed to support local people to develop their skills and confidence in order to further their entrepreneurial pursuits. Through this programme, people looking to start their own business are provided access to financial support and 1-2-1 guidance.
Many hundreds of individuals and companies have already benefited from support provided by the scheme. Whether through finding work, business development, resilience training, or funding, the scheme has become a vital service for many across North, East, South and West Wales.
If you want to learn more about the scheme and how the Focus Futures team hope to help more participants in the future, visit www.businessinfocus.co.uk