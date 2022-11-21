Focus Futures – Delivering the Community Renewal Fund

Business News Wales spoke to Alison Hitchen, Manager of the Focus Futures team, about the newly formed team and the scheme's current achievements.

Focus Futures is a Business in Focus initiative that is a part of the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund. This project was developed to support local people to develop their skills and confidence in order to further their entrepreneurial pursuits. Through this programme, people looking to start their own business are provided access to financial support and 1-2-1 guidance.