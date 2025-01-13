FMCG Specialist Joins The Radnor Hills Board

Radnor Hills, one of the UK’s leading soft drinks manufacturers, has welcomed FMCG specialist Jonathan Kemp to its board.

Jonathan, who will join the board of directors of the Powys-based company as a non-executive director this month, has a long and successful career in brand building within the FMCG industry.

For the past 21 years he has been on the board of AG Barr plc as Commercial Director, during which he led the commercial growth of the business and the development of iconic brands such as IRN-BRU and Rubicon.

He is also involved with the Strathclyde Business School, part of the University of Strathclyde where he teaches students and conducts research.

He began his career at Procter & Gamble and worked for eleven years across a number of brands in a variety of sales, commercial and marketing roles including the setting up of the first Customer Business Unit at Tesco and the integration and UK launch of the Iams business.

Simon Knight, Managing Director of Radnor Hills, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to the board of directors and are looking forward to introducing him to our colleagues across the business. “He has had a long and successful career in brand building within the FMCG industry and he joins us at a very exciting time as we embark on the next stage of our growth plans.”

Jonathan said:

“I’m really delighted to be joining the board at Radnor Hills as a Non-Executive Director. William and the team have built a very successful, fast growing soft drinks business through some increasingly well-known and great tasting brands. I’m looking forward to working with the team and being part of the next stage in the growth journey of the business.”

Radnor Hills, which was founded in 1990 by founder and CEO William Watkins, celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.

Last year, Simon Knight became the Managing Director of the fast-growing company which produces a range of still, sparkling water and flavoured soft drinks all made with exceptionally pure spring water sourced from its boreholes.

Its brands include Radnor Hills spring water, Heartsease Farm, Radnor Splash and Radnor Fizz.

Radnor Hills produces over 400 million units of drinks annually. It recorded revenues of £72.4 million in the year ended 31 May 2024, up from £65.5 million in the year prior.