FlyTask Launches AI-Powered Platform to Help SMEs with AI

The team behind the award-winning Yoello mobile ordering and payment platform has introduced an AI-powered solution aimed at small and medium-sized businesses.
FlyTask is an online platform that allows businesses to take advantage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automate a variety of tasks, from routine and repetitive to more creative responsibilities. The team says the platform requires no technical expertise to operate, making it accessible to all.
It provides a library of pre-built AI automations, covering a broad range of business functions and designed to integrate with existing software systems.
Jason Brickell, COO of Cardiff-based FlyTask, said:
“Our goal with FlyTask is to help businesses streamline their operations by providing a comprehensive AI automation toolkit. Through automation, companies can significantly improve efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and stay ahead in today’s competitive market.”