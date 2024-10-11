FlyTask Launches AI-Powered Platform to Help SMEs with AI

The team behind the award-winning Yoello mobile ordering and payment platform has introduced an AI-powered solution aimed at small and medium-sized businesses.

FlyTask is an online platform that allows businesses to take advantage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automate a variety of tasks, from routine and repetitive to more creative responsibilities. The team says the platform requires no technical expertise to operate, making it accessible to all.

It provides a library of pre-built AI automations, covering a broad range of business functions and designed to integrate with existing software systems.

