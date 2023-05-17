Flotek Completes 8th Acquisition in 12 Months

Flotek has acquired Liberty Solutions (Swansea) Limited, a telecommunications provider based in Swansea. The deal is the 8th acquisition for IT & Comms MSP Flotek Group since launching in April 2022.

Flotek is known for its innovative solutions and customer-centric approach. With a mission to help SMEs consolidate data and voice communications with one trusted provider, the acquisition further enhances the offering to Flotek’s customers.

Founded by Andre Morgan, Liberty Solutions is a telecommunications provider offering telephone systems, telephone lines and business broadband solutions tailored to small and medium sized businesses.

Jay Ball, CEO of Flotek, said:

“We are pleased that Liberty Solutions is now part of the Flotek family. They have been a trusted telecom provider for local businesses in and around South Wales, joining Flotek means customers will now benefit from Managed IT & Cybersecurity services from one technology provider.”

Flotek’s growth strategy is driven by its core value of providing customers a single point of contact for all their technology needs.

On Flotek’s rapid growth, Jay continues:

“Having completed 8 acquisitions in 12 months, we now have 4 Swansea bases as well as multiple locations in England. Expanding our market share so rapidly in such a short period of time has been a great first step in our long term growth strategy. “Right now, our priorities are integrating and operating as one business with clearly defined goals. We continue to communicate with all parts of the business to ensure integration plans are on track ready for any future acquisitions.”

Previous deals made by Flotek include Gower Business Systems, Cloud9ine and Saecom in South Wales and Mazing Tree, FlexiNet, ECS Solutions and Toolk-IT, which enabled the group’s geographical expansion as well as enhancing Flotek’s service offering.

Multidiscipline dealmakers GS Verde Group structured and advised on the deal.