Flood Defence Works Completed in Loggerheads Country Park

Works to improve the flood defences in Loggerheads Country Park has recently finished.

The project, delivered by local contractors MWT and Waterco, is part of a larger set of building improvements and upgrades that are scheduled to begin at the country park later this year. The much-needed flood mitigation works were funded by the UK Government.

Denbighshire County Council secured £10.95m from UK Government for the former Clwyd West constituency to support the development of 10 projects aimed at protecting Ruthin’s unique heritage, wellbeing and rural communities.

The works consisted of reconstructing an existing stone river wall which had subsided, causing the country park to flood over recent years, as well as refurbishing the A494 wooden footbridge, which had been in place for over twenty years. A new community orchard and seating area was also introduced for future visitors to enjoy.

Further improvements including upgrades to the main visitor and café buildings, creation of an external canopy with additional seating and enhanced visitor access to Loggerheads Country Park are set to begin in 2025.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Council Leader and Lead member for Economic Growth and Tackling Deprivation, said: