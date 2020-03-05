Flintshire-based Developer Crowned Housebuilder of the Year

North Wales housing developer Anwyl Homes has claimed the title of ‘Housebuilder of the Year’ at a prestigious regional awards ceremony.

The Flintshire-based housebuilder beat other high profile competition within the industry to be presented with the award at the North West Business Insider Residential Property Awards held in Manchester.

The awards are held annually and aim to bring together those involved in residential property development schemes across the region. Judged by an independent panel, they are considered the benchmark for success and recognition from leading industry professionals.

In presenting the award at the Manchester Central Convention Centre, comedian and compere Jon Culshaw praised Anwyl for its strong and sustainable growth strategy. He also highlighted the commitment of the company to its staff and customers, as well as consistently delivering a quality product.

Housing managing director Mathew Anwyl attended the awards presentation and was joined by Phil Dolan, managing director of Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, John Grime, managing director of Anwyl Homes Lancashire, Tom Anwyl, managing director of Anwyl Partnerships, Lucy Wasdell, financial director, plus other members of the sales and marketing teams.

Commenting on the Award, Mathew Anwyl said:

“We are thrilled to be recognised as Housebuilder of the Year, and this award is testament to the hard work and continued commitment of each and every one of our team who consistently go over and above to deliver an exceptional product and outstanding service for our customers. “Looking ahead, we remain committed to further growth and have exciting plans in place that will see us expand further across the North West region and at an even faster pace.”

The award is the perfect way for Anwyl to mark what is it’s 90th year, and will be followed by a series of special events and initiatives to mark their nine decades as a successful housebuilding business.

Anwyl Homes is part of the Anwyl Group which also consists of two other divisions, Anwyl Partnerships and Anwyl Land. With offices in North Wales and Lancashire, the housebuilder is known for its thoughtful approach, care and integrity to all its projects in order to exceed expectations and ensure complete satisfaction for its customers.