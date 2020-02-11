Flexitallic Opens Its First Manufacturing Facility in Wales

Global sealing solutions specialist Flexitallic UK is expanding its operations in Wales and the South West with the opening of new premises.

Flexitallic has relocated to a 3,500 square foot premises in Bridgend, creating its first manufacturing facility in the region, as well as expanding its stockholding, as it continues to grow its support for industrial customers in the South West.

Led by Branch Manager Craig Roberts, the operation is run by a team including Business Development Manager for the South West Guy Boomer and Customer Support Mark Jones.

As a result of the expansion, Flexitallic has created dedicated gasket cutting and winding facilities to provide customers with a more responsive and efficient same-day service. This capability is supported by a distribution service covering the South West region.

Having built a presence in the market since it opened its original branch in the area five years ago, Flexitallic has expanded its customer base for its range of industrial gaskets and sealing material solutions, which has led to the requirement for larger premises.

Part of the global Flexitallic Group, the West Yorkshire-headquartered company has a network of UK branches in industry-focused locations such as Aberdeen, Teesside and Merseyside.

The branches act as the distribution arm for the Flexitallic portfolio of specialised sealing products including its range of gaskets designed and manufactured to meet the requirements and safety-focused operations of sectors including oil and gas, power generation and petrochemical.

Craig Roberts, Branch Manager, said: