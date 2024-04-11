FleetEV Launches Initiative to Drive Social Impact Across Wales

Welsh EV Firm FleetEV has announced the rollout of its social value initiative across Wales, which will focus on supporting enterprise education, grassroots sports, and local charitable causes.

This latest initiative, in line with the Future Generations Act, aims to drive substantial social impact across Wales, and will see FleetEV partner with nominated schools, grassroots sports teams, and charitable causes across Wales, utilising the brand’s newly established FleetEV Future Fund.

The school partners of the Future Fund represent all regions across Wales and will serve as the starting point for FleetEV's social impact commitment, which is expected to generate up to £2.89 million in social value over the next 18 months.

The initiative is also in keeping with the award-winning EV firm’s pledge to keep Wales at the forefront of green innovation and will aim to bring sustainability and enterprise education to life in classrooms, along with supporting the teams and causes who most need it.

The school initiative aspect of the fund which, in partnership with 2B Enterprising, has already started to roll out across nominated primary schools, includes interactive sessions that focus on growing a sustainable future, enterprise education, and gaining skills for life.

Educating students on the importance of sustainability and equipping them with the skills to communicate and be enterprising.

Commenting on this initial roll out, FleetEV Founder and CEO Jarrad Morris said:

“Our commitment to keeping our impact local to our custom is at the forefront of this initiative. We are committed to reinvesting in the communities our products and services are delivered to. Being a local Welsh company, we know first-hand the strife that some schools, teams, and charities are experiencing. “We also see the need for enterprise education in primary schools, and the importance of shaping the entrepreneurs of the future, whether they decide to go it alone or work in other organisations. “This initiative also gives our customers the confidence that the money they spend with us directly impacts their own communities, and it’s something we are keen to replicate across the whole of Wales.”

Commenting on the positive impact of the initiative, Ms Helm, a Class 2 teacher at Brackla Primary School in Bridgend said:

“The children were really enthusiastic to learn about enterprising skills. They hadn’t heard of that concept before, and I think they’ve now got it!”

This initial phase of the initiative launched on 19 March at Ysgol Wirfoddol Abergwili in Carmarthen. A further 13 sessions will take place at nominated primary schools in Neath Port Talbot, Bridgend, RCT, Monmouthshire, and Pembrokeshire throughout April.

The roll out follows FleetEV’s landmark contract win with the Welsh Government. The award-winning EV firm is now committed to leveraging its position to create meaningful change in communities across Wales, while maintaining their pledge to keep the country at the forefront of green innovation, sustainability, and the adoption of electric vehicles.