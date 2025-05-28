Flagship Trailer Firm Launches Paid Internship Scheme with More than 50 Jobs Up for Grabs

More than 50 jobs are up for grabs at a flagship trailer company that’s running a paid internship scheme over the summer.

The positive employment news was revealed during a visit to Ifor Wiliams Trailers by Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS who described the company as a role model for other Welsh businesses.

Up to 30 candidates chosen to take part in the Summer Programme at the family-owned firm – which has five sites in Deeside and Denbighshire – will be paid £380 a week.

According to the company, the eight to 12-week programme would be ideal for students, graduates and people looking for work experience, either on the production line or in office based roles.

Participants who achieve 100 per cent attendance and work to a high standard throughout the programme will receive a £250 bonus.

Mr ap Iorwerth was accompanied on the tour of the company’s Sandycroft factory, which makes livestock trailers, by Plaid’s North Wales MS, Llyr Gruffydd.

During the visit, they met several graduates of previous Summer Programmes who have since secured permanent jobs with the company.

They also heard the company is looking to recruit between 50 and 60 people for a variety of jobs across its five sites as a result of its bulging order book.

The factories manufacture and supply a wide range of trailers and genuine parts to a network of 50 UK outlets and more than 60 international distributors as far afield as Australia and New Zealand.

Mr ap Iorwerth said:

“It’s always a company I’ve admired because it’s grown so much over the years but I have to say that coming here today I have learned more about them, how they’ve developed and their ambition to continue growing. “What I’ve discovered today is that it is an even more important company than I realised. The company’s story has a real wow factor about it. “It’s competing on the highest level right across the world and it’s recognised as a best-in-class brand while their original values remain as important as ever, their Welsh roots, their support for local communities while making these incredible products, creating prosperity in the Welsh economy at the same time. “It is an example of a company that’s providing career opportunities for young people, some of whom we’ve met today. “It’s one of our most famous companies and it’s the type of company we want to see more of in Wales.”

It was a point echoed by Mr Gruffydd who added:

“It’s our ambition as a party to encourage indigenous companies to grow and Ifor Williams Trailers is a perfect example of the type of economy we want to develop, where Welsh companies expand while they continue to have deep roots here. “They are flying the flag for Wales right across the world and it was an eye-opener to learn they have a network of around 60 international distributors. “Wherever they go, they are linked to Wales, whether that’s through their products or Wrexham football club which they sponsor. “At the same time, they’re providing young people opportunities in terms of training and careers which are second to none and creating prosperity in the communities in which they are based. “The Summer Programme is a great way of attracting young people who might not otherwise realise career opportunities like this existed. “It’s a story of success for both the company and the employees who’ve made the most of the opportunities they’ve been given.”

Among the Summer Programme graduates the pair met was Bedwyr Pritchard, 17, who operates a robot welder at their Ty’n Llidiart factory in Corwen.

He said:

“I was really pleased that I was accepted to take part in the Summer Programme and I learned a lot. “It was great and I was very happy when I was offered a job at the end of it. I’m really enjoying my job. Everybody there is nice and very kind. I live across the road to the factory so I can even go home for dinner.”

Design engineer Joe Smith, 21, from Chester, also landed a permanent job after taking part in the Summer Progamme while he was studying automotive engineering at Bristol University.

He said:

“During the Summer Programme I was working making axles and once we’d made enough axles for the day I would work on the production line assembling the trailers. “The fact that I took part in the programme has definitely helped me in what I’m doing now, knowing how things are put together on the production line. “I am really enjoying it and I think I have integrated well, I get along with everybody here. It’s interesting work and there’s a good career path for me here. They do look after you.”

According to Ifor Williams Trailers managing director, John Williams, he was delighted to host the visit by Mr ap Iorwerth and Mr Gruffydd.

He said: