Five-Year Restoration Plan Announced for Newport’s Historic Civic Centre

A five-year plan of action is in place to carry out improvements and repairs to Newport’s historic Civic Centre.

This will include work to the roofs, celestial windows in the lantern room, and boiler replacement as well as a backlog of maintenance.

Part of this detailed programme will look at the work required to clean the exterior of the building, including the clock tower, which is a complex task due to its grade ll* listed status.

The council and its property partner Norse must consult with Cadw, Wales’ historic environment service, before any work is done.

Councillor Rhian Howells, cabinet member for assets and infrastructure, said:

“We have a responsibility to ensure that this civic building is preserved and maintained but given its size and age, that is no small task. “We know that the condition of the tower has concerned some residents who value it as one of the city’s landmarks, and our priority is to make sure essential work is carried out so the building can serve the residents for many years to come. “We are awaiting more details of the best way to carry out the cleaning and repointing works that are also required. This, along with the other work that is needed, will be considered fully to ensure that the people of Newport receive the best value for money. “For instance, initial estimates to clean the clock tower suggest it could cost as much as £100,000 due to complex access issues and the listed status of the building. “As with other work on the building, we have to work closely with Cadw to meet its requirements for this historic property to best preserve it.”

Work on the Civic Centre, which is cladded with Portland stone, began in the late 1930s but was not completely finished until 1964 due to the second world war. As well as being the headquarters of Newport City Council, it is home to a celebrated collection of 12 murals by the German artist Hans Feibusch.