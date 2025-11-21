Five New Appointments to the Royal Mint Advisory Committee

The Treasury has announced that five distinguished figures from the arts, heritage and design sectors have been appointed to the Royal Mint Advisory Committee (RMAC).

Sarah Victoria Turner, Roger Hugh Bowdler, Ruth Rowland, Nick Hornby and Rod Kelly have taken up their roles for a five-year term.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby said:

“I am delighted that Sarah Victoria Turner, Roger Hugh Bowdler, Ruth Rowland, Nick Hornby and Rod Kelly have agreed to serve on the Royal Mint Advisory Committee. These appointments bring exceptional creative vision and specialist knowledge to the development of future UK coins.”

This post was advertised on the HM Government Public Appointments website, and the appointment is a result of a fair and open competition, the UK Government said. Applicants were considered by an impartial interview panel and a recommendation for appointment was made by Ministers and approved by His Majesty the King.

All appointees have confirmed they have not engaged in any political activity in the last five years.

About the appointees