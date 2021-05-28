Fishing Industry Gets on Board for Seafood Week 2021

The Food & Drink Wales Seafood Cluster has announced a new campaign in Seafood Week, which will be running from Monday 31st May to Sunday 6th June 2021.

The aim is to promote the importance of sourcing produce from locally to customers and businesses in the Welsh food and drink sector, therefore supporting their local fisheries who are only just recovering from harsh economic times.

Through successful projects such as Port to Plate, which was launched last year to support the development of Wales’ seafood industry across the supply chain, and through the tireless efforts of Cywain – Menter a Busnes helping businesses in the sector, oyster farms such as Atlantic Edge Oysters in Angle Bay, Pembrokeshire; have been able to adapt and reach a wider number of consumers whilst raise awareness of fishery restoration projects such as in Milford Haven.

To learn more, Business News Wales spoke with Phil McGrath, Menter a Busnes’ Project Manager for the Port to Plate Project, who says that it has never been more vital to give our fisheries the boost that they need to re-invent and re-establish themselves within the market.

You can listen to Phil speak about Seafood Week 2021 in full detail in our audio interview below: