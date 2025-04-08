Food & Drink   |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Blas Cymru Brokerage-Leaderboard-Advert
Workplace Recycling - Sidebar Button Advert - 450X460
Blas Cymru - Brokerage-Sidebar-Land-Advert
BIC Sidebar Button Advert
BIF sidebar default
Banc-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_GIF
8 April 2025
Food & Drink

First UK Geographical Indication for Gin Awarded to Welsh Distillery

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


Pete and Danny Camero with product

A tiny gin distillery run by two brothers in a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve in rural Wales has achieved a UK first.

Dovey Native Botanical Gin, produced by brothers Pete and Danny Cameron at Dyfi Distillery at Corris, near Machynlleth, has been granted UK Geographical Indication (UKGI) status – the first UK gin to achieve this accolade.

Dyfi Distillery Pollination Gin

Dyfi Distillery produces a range of gins but only one, ‘Pollination’, meets the strict criteria, enabling it to be called a Dovey Native Botanical Gin PGI.

“The valley was designated by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve several years ago and has a diversity of native flowers, fruits and wild herbs which is truly special,” explains master distiller Pete, “and we wanted to capture our surroundings in a bottle.”

This was the challenge facing master blender Danny, whose knowledge and experience of wines and spirits earned him a knighthood whilst working in Portugal.

Geographical Indications are a form of intellectual property protection used to identify products whose qualities, characteristics and reputation are linked to the place where they have been produced or the method by which they have been produced.

Pete and Danny Cameron

All Dovey Native Botanical Gin is produced from a minimum of 17 native botanicals which are foraged in a sustainable manner from within the Dyfi/Dovey UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

The flavour compounds extracted during distillation from these indigenous botanicals provide a complex blend of different and notable characteristics to the aromatic and overall flavour profile.

“Pollination Gin took us three years of trials before we found the unique blend of locally foraged botanicals which not only taste fantastic together, but also truly hold a mirror up to our remarkable landscape,” explains Danny.

Pollination gin, which is a Dovey Native Botanical Gin, has won many awards – including Best British Gin – and is a favourite at many Michelin-starred restaurants, fine wine and spirit merchants, as well as being available from the Dyfi Distillery itself or via its online store.

“Achieving the first UKGI for gin was never a marketing idea, as we’re a genuinely artisan distillery,” reflects Danny, “but will help explain that this gin can be produced at world class level combined with genuinely regional characteristics.”



bnw MEET THE TEAM AD

Columns & Features:
Food & Drink
28 March 2025

Investing in Skills Will Strengthen Wales’ Food and Drink Industry
Food & Drink
7 March 2025

Upskilling Our Way to Business Growth

More Food & Drink Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //