First UK Geographical Indication for Gin Awarded to Welsh Distillery

A tiny gin distillery run by two brothers in a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve in rural Wales has achieved a UK first.

Dovey Native Botanical Gin, produced by brothers Pete and Danny Cameron at Dyfi Distillery at Corris, near Machynlleth, has been granted UK Geographical Indication (UKGI) status – the first UK gin to achieve this accolade.

Dyfi Distillery produces a range of gins but only one, ‘Pollination’, meets the strict criteria, enabling it to be called a Dovey Native Botanical Gin PGI.

“The valley was designated by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve several years ago and has a diversity of native flowers, fruits and wild herbs which is truly special,” explains master distiller Pete, “and we wanted to capture our surroundings in a bottle.”

This was the challenge facing master blender Danny, whose knowledge and experience of wines and spirits earned him a knighthood whilst working in Portugal.

Geographical Indications are a form of intellectual property protection used to identify products whose qualities, characteristics and reputation are linked to the place where they have been produced or the method by which they have been produced.

All Dovey Native Botanical Gin is produced from a minimum of 17 native botanicals which are foraged in a sustainable manner from within the Dyfi/Dovey UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

The flavour compounds extracted during distillation from these indigenous botanicals provide a complex blend of different and notable characteristics to the aromatic and overall flavour profile.

“Pollination Gin took us three years of trials before we found the unique blend of locally foraged botanicals which not only taste fantastic together, but also truly hold a mirror up to our remarkable landscape,” explains Danny.

Pollination gin, which is a Dovey Native Botanical Gin, has won many awards – including Best British Gin – and is a favourite at many Michelin-starred restaurants, fine wine and spirit merchants, as well as being available from the Dyfi Distillery itself or via its online store.