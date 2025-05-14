First Phase of New Homes Completed at North Wales Development

Residents have started to move into a new development of 56 energy-efficient, affordable homes at Mynydd Isa in Flintshire.

ClwydAlyn has worked alongside developer Castle Green Partnerships, in collaboration with Flintshire County Council and Welsh Government to create 56 new homes.

Work started on the Mold Road development in August 2023 and is scheduled to complete in Autumn 2025. The homes are a mixture of one-, two-, and three-bedroom styles, including bungalows, apartments, semi-detached and detached homes as well as an adapted bungalow.

New resident Tara Richards said:

“Our first impressions are that we love our new home. It makes everything so much more accessible. We’re moving in for our disabled son to make his life easier, he’s eight years old. “Because it’s a bungalow, there’s no more stairs for lifting and this will make the biggest impact; everything will be so much better for us all. We’ve moved from private rented accommodation in Mold and were on the waiting list for more than three years. We’re so relieved to be moving in.”

Julianne Haycock and her husband have also moved into the development with their two children. She said:

“We’ve come from a two-bedroom home in Mold. This home has three bedrooms, meaning our son and daughter will have a bedroom each.”

In an effort to alleviate fuel poverty, all the homes at the Mynydd Isa scheme include air source heat pumps, solar electricity panels, electric car charging facilities and are positioned to maximise solar gain and natural daylight.

In addition, all the properties are built using sustainably sourced, precision-made timber frames. These frames allow for fast and reliable construction.

Penny Storr, Head of Development and Growth, ClwydAlyn, said:

“Our new development at Mold Road has been constructed to the highest standards of energy efficiency. To ensure a sustainable build, we’ve worked with Castle Green Partnerships to use the latest technologies and materials. For residents, this ensures cost effective running costs and for the environment it guarantees a healthier build process. “These homes are much-needed in the area, and it was a joy to welcome new residents this week. Congratulations to everyone who has moved in.”

Castle Green’s Partnerships director Eoin O’Donnell said: