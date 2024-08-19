First Mortgage Solutions Launches Appointed Representative Programme

First Mortgage Solutions, one of South Wales' leading mortgage and protection brokers, is excited to announce the launch of its new Appointed Representative Programme. The initiative is designed to grow the brokerage and provide mortgage advisers with significant financial benefits, streamlined administrative support, and comprehensive compliance assistance.

The Appointed Representative Programme offers a competitive earnings split favouring any adviser with ‘Competent Adviser Status'. Participants will benefit from access to Xplan, Professional Indemnity Insurance, and FCA fee coverage, significantly reducing financial burdens. The programme also includes affordable administrative assistance and streamlined case management processes, allowing advisers to focus on building their brand while receiving robust support.

“Launching this programme is a significant milestone for us. We are dedicated to providing advisers that align with our values, with the tools and support they need to succeed,” said Christopher Davies, Principal of First Mortgage Solutions. “Our programme is designed to offer financial rewards and comprehensive support, ensuring advisers can focus on their clients and grow their businesses effectively.”

The firm has already signed its first Appointed Representative, Dan Bailey. Dan is a mortgage and protection adviser and has been in the financial sector for eleven years. He recently established his own brand, DB Mortgage Advice Co Ltd.

“The First Mortgage Solutions Appointed Representative Programme is perfect for me. It has enabled me to launch my own business without the financial and time-consuming burden of acquiring my own FCA approval, plus the additional case management support is superb,” said Dan. “It’s important to me to work with a business that values long-term client relationships, as I do myself. First Mortgage Solutions was my first choice, and I’m delighted to be working with Christopher and the team.”

First Mortgage Solutions, established in 2008 and rebranded in 2022 to reflect its expanding UK-wide and international client base, continues to innovate and support the mortgage and protection industry. The new programme aligns with the company's ethos of fostering long-term client relationships and supporting clients' financial goals.