First Minister Takes on Responsibilities for International Trade

The First Minister, Mark Drakeford, has taken on the responsibilities of international relations and trade after realigning key ministerial portfolios.

The Welsh Government has announced that Eluned Morgan, International Relations Minister, will now take on a new role as minister for mental health, wellbeing and the Welsh language.

The international relations brief, including the Wales Africa programme, will now form part of Mr Drakeford’s portfolio of responsibilities.

Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, will also focus solely on the twin priorities of responding to coronavirus and NHS performance and delivery.

The shake-up comes after cases continue to increase across Wales, and the Welsh Government says the decision focuses on the impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health.

As part of her new role, Baroness Morgan will take on responsibility for mental health services, dementia, autism, substance misuse, veterans’ health, patient experience, and the obesity strategy.

“Eluned has a strong track record in government and will bring all that experience to safeguarding and promoting the wider wellbeing of people in Wales,”

Mr Drakeford said.

“We have learned a lot from the first wave of coronavirus and the way both we and public services have responded to the virus. Once again, we are facing rising cases across the country and a difficult few months ahead. “Vaughan has done an amazing job leading our health service’s response to the pandemic and will continue to take day-to-day charge of that response. The changes I am making to my Cabinet team will mean he can focus all his time and effort on coronavirus and ensuring our NHS is able to treat people with the virus as well as respond to the population’s wider health needs.”

I am delighted that in my new role I will be able to work

with partners across #Wales on so many of the causes that I have championed over many yrs. #Covid19 has highlighted the impact of isolation on #mentalhealth & the @WelshGovernment will continue to stand by those who suffer pic.twitter.com/PJGM0GjUjc — Eluned Morgan (@Eluned_Morgan) October 8, 2020

Baroness Morgan was responsible for international relations and trade, and the promotion of Wales as a location for business and investment.